Delaware Blue Coats ready to defend G League championship ahead of season opener vs. Westchester Knicks

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats are back for their 11th season and will defend their G League championship this season. Friday night the championship ceremony will happen at Chase Fieldhouse and the squad said they can't wait for tip-off.

"When you come here you want to carry on that tradition," Terquavion Smith said.

While there are only four returning players from last year, keeping the winning going is not lost on the new faces who now call Wilmington home.

"Teams are going to be coming at us so we're going to have to bring our A game every night and leave it all on the floor," Ricky Council said.

G League basketball is the minor league system for the NBA.

LSU grad Javonte Smart says being part of the Sixers means something extra as a kid who grew up watching his favorite player, Allen Iverson.

"His swag and how he approached the game he did it his own way," Smart said. "I think in life in basketball if you do it your own way people might try to stir you in a different direction but I think he stayed the course he was being himself the whole time."

Many of the players told CBS News Philadelphia one of the best parts of playing pro ball is being part of the community. The Blue Coats have attended more than 150 events this offseason alone.

"I'm definitely excited about giving back to the community, especially out here like it's a new place for me so I'm excited to do all that," Council said.

Smith will be carrying his late brother with him as he steps onto the court this season, calling him his "why."

"I always put him on my shoes all my shoes probably have his initials on there somewhere so just to have him with me," he said.

As for what's next for this squad, they said they're taking it one game at a time with their eye on the prize.

"Hopefully getting back and winning another championship," Smart said.

One of the best parts about G League basketball is the level of access you get to the players. You really get to know them, they sign autographs and interact with the fans before and after the games and you want to root for them as you follow their careers.

It's such a great atmosphere and CBS Philadelphia can't for the season to officially start Friday night.

You can watch the Delaware Blue Coats host the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. on our sister station, Philly57.