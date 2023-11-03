Hear from the Drexel student who won $10K after making a half court shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Winning the lottery is cool, but it's never this dramatic. You don't get hoisted into the air by your school's basketball team.

Drexel student Sakirul Karim pumped his fist and was hoisted into the air by the Dragons basketball team after making a half-court shot Thursday night.

Karim said he wasn't planning on coming that night but his friends convinced him. And then he won a raffle for the chance to take the shot - winning $10,000.

"It was just a string of lucky events," he told CBS News Philadelphia. "Putting my name in the raffle, then actually getting the chance, then making it? It's just crazy."

Karim said he's played pickup basketball here and there but nothing professionally.

He said he'll use the money for shoes and tuition.

His DMs are blowing up after the video took off.

"It's crazy, it's unreal."

Congrats, Sakirul!

Another view of the shot that earned this Drexel Student 10k 💰 pic.twitter.com/hUeHcqquOA — Drexel Dragons (@DrexelDragons) November 3, 2023

