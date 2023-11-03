Watch CBS News
Local News

Hear from the Drexel student who won $10K after making a half court shot

By Howard Monroe, Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Drexel student makes a half court shot, wins $10K
Drexel student makes a half court shot, wins $10K 00:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Winning the lottery is cool, but it's never this dramatic. You don't get hoisted into the air by your school's basketball team.

Drexel student Sakirul Karim pumped his fist and was hoisted into the air by the Dragons basketball team after making a half-court shot Thursday night.

Karim said he wasn't planning on coming that night but his friends convinced him. And then he won a raffle for the chance to take the shot - winning $10,000.

"It was just a string of lucky events," he told CBS News Philadelphia. "Putting my name in the raffle, then actually getting the chance, then making it? It's just crazy."  

Karim said he's played pickup basketball here and there but nothing professionally.

He said he'll use the money for shoes and tuition.

His DMs are blowing up after the video took off.  

"It's crazy, it's unreal."  

Congrats, Sakirul!

You can see more of this interview on CBS News Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m. Tune into our stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com/live.

Howard Monroe
Howard-Monroe-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Howard Monroe was born and raised in Westfield, N.J. Westfield is a stone's throw from NYC, but he's happy to now call Philly home.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 7:11 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.