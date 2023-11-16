The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Nov. 13-Nov. 17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, the Delaware Blue Coats mascot, Coaty, helped Meteorologist Kate Bilo with the forecast, an Eagles letterman jacket made famous by Princess Diana came back, SEPTA introduced a new name and CBS Philadelphia held its 14th Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon.

Here's what our team has worked on recently:

Delaware Blue Coats mascot Coaty helps Meteorologist Kate Bilo with forecast

The Delaware Blue Coats mascot Coaty stopped by the CBS News Philadelphia studio to hype us up for the home opener. The defending G League champions took the court at Chasefield House. You can watch the home games this season on PHILLY57 and at CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Eagles letterman jacket made famous by Princess Diana coming back

The 1990s Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket made famous by Princess Diana is making a comeback.

Mitchell & Ness posted last Wednesday on X that "royalty returns tomorrow" with photos of the jacket.

The replica jacket will be sold for $400 and will be available to buy at Mitchell & Ness and Fanatics.

The Eagles said the jackets will also be available at their team pro shops, and there will be an auction for a Kylie Kelce autographed jacket to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Rowan University hosts camp aiming to empower visually impaired youth through physical activity

A dozen new athletes walked onto the campus of Rowan University Friday for a special camp that's helping empower and teach young children that they can do anything.

For the first time, 9-year-old Addy Knight glided across the water as she sat in a canoe with a smile across her face.

"It's been fun and scary at the same time," Knight said.

Knight is one of the young athletes who took part in Camp Abilities at Rowan University.

A dozen visually impaired children were partnered with undergraduate students and faculty members as they participated in activities like canoeing in the rec center pool, rock climbing in the gymnasium, and walking a tightrope on the ropes course.

Philadelphia Eagles players hit the runway to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

The Philadelphia Eagles have been putting on a show on the field this season.

But on Monday night, they strutted their stuff on the runway.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Fashion Touchdown made a return after a three-year hiatus in South Philly.

"Tonight's event is probably our biggest event of the year," Marcus Allen, the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, said.

For the fashion part of the festivities centered on a runway show, Boyd's, arguably the city's finest men's and women's luxury retailer provided the clothing worn by the models. However, as they celebrate their 85th anniversary, they wanted to give back in a more tangible way.

"We want to support the future of the city and the kids who are going to make this city that much greater, and obviously, we're delighted to be a part of the event tonight but more so, what's more important to us is the mentorship program we're establishing with the kids who are a part of the program for the reason," Alex Gushner, of Show-Boyd's, said.

SEPTA Metro aims to make Philadelphia's public transportation system easier to use

SEPTA introduced a new name and look to their rail lines in 2024 that aims to take the guesswork out of how to use the Philadelphia region's public transportation system.

Management hopes SEPTA Metro will make the process easier for commuters to understand and for new riders to use the system.

New letters, numbers and colors are coming to SEPTA.

The project is called the SEPTA Metro Wayfinding System.

2023 CBS Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon underway

What better way to start the holiday season than by giving back and helping children in our communities?

Join CBS Philadelphia today, Thursday, Nov. 16, for our 14th annual telethon supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fundraising segments will air throughout the day, most notably during newscasts and one-hour specials that will air at 9 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia and CBS Philadelphia Streaming.