Rowan university hosts camp aiming to empower visually impaired youth through physical activity

ROWAN, N.J. (CBS) – A dozen new athletes walked onto the campus of Rowan University today for a special camp that's helping empower and teach young children that they can do anything.

For the first time 9-year-old Addy Knight glided across the water as she sat in a canoe with a smile across her face.

"It's been fun and scary at the same time," Knight said.

Knight is one of the young athletes who took part in Camp Abilities at Rowan University Friday.

A dozen visually impaired children were partnered with undergraduate students and faculty members as they participated in activities like canoeing in the rec center pool, rock climbing in the gymnasium, and walking a tightrope on the ropes course.

There are 29 Camp Abilities programs around the world.

It's an educational sports camp aimed at empowering children with visual impairments with the idea they can participate in any sport and activity. And the camp allows the kids to step outside their comfort zone.

"Allowing kids that opportunity and the dignity of risk to try new things is so important," Maria Lepore-Stevens, a professor at Rowan, said.

It's also a chance to help train Rowan students looking to become special education teachers and health science professionals how to support children and be better allies.

"Being that support system for them to be able to say I can do this too I don't need to be an afterthought. I can advocate for myself," Julianna Corson, a senior at Rowan said.

This is the second time Camp Abilities has been held at Rowan and it's completely free.

And Knight and all the young athletes are walking away feeling challenged and confident.

"I realized I love rock climbing and sometimes I can be a little reckless," Knight said.

This camp will be back on campus in the Spring with new activities. And next Summer, students and faculty will participate in the first Camp Abilities overnight camp at Rowan.