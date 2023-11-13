Philadelphia Eagles players hit the runway to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been putting on a show on the field this season.

But on Monday night, they strutted their stuff on the runway.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Fashion Touchdown made a return after a three-year hiatus in South Philly.

"Tonight's event is probably our biggest event of the year," Marcus Allen, the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, said.

For the fashion part of the festivities centered on a runway Show-Boyd's, arguably the city's finest men's and women's luxury retailer that provided the clothing worn by the models. However, as they celebrate their 85th anniversary, they wanted to give back in a more tangible way.

"We want to support the future of the city and the kids who are going to make this city that much greater, and obviously, we're delighted to be a part of the event tonight but more so, what's more important to us is the mentorship program we're establishing with the kids who are a part of the program for the reason," Alex Gushner, of Show-Boyd's, said.

The football part? That was provided by members of the 8-1 Eagles, including cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry and running back Boston Scott.

Former Eagle Brian Westbrook was also on hand.

"It's my first time doing a fashion show, so it was something new for me, so I was up for it," Slay said.

There were also fashionable attendees who neither own legendary clothing stores, nor play football.

But all of this, the silent auction, the step and repeat, the glitz and the glamour? It's all about the kids supported by Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence.

"We believe now more than ever it's time for us to spotlight what kids are going through," Allen said. "And what better way to do that than some fighting underdogs than the Eagles? We started this program called Big Cousins, where we produce these activities for kids who are waiting for a big. The dollars raised tonight are going to go directly to taking those kids off the waiting list and finding a big to put in their life."

And all in-attendance Monday night will help achieve those goals.