The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: May 22-26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a group of New Jersey elementary students became published authors for the second time, people of all ages shaved their heads in honor of children battling cancer, and residents across the area are preparing for Memorial Day Weekend.



Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Mental Reset Series: Full body workout with F45 fitness

CBS Philadelphia's Health Reporter Stephanie Stahl and Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly learned about F45 Fitness' full body workout.

"Working out, physical fitness is such an important part of mental health," Sheena Ohlig, the F-45 Head Instructor, said. "It's definitely something that helps you release a lot of the energy, a lot of pent-up emotions."

Coffee With Veterans at Stomping Grounds Social Justice Cafe



CBS News Philadelphia is excited to say "thank you" to our veterans for Military Appreciation Month.

The event was held in partnership with YouthBuild Philadelphia an organization that provides out-of-school youth with skills and support to become successful members of society.

The café was excited to make cups of joe to thank the veterans and often is the home where many veterans meet.

North Wildwood beach replenishment to be done before Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and while the beaches in Wildwood will be open, crews are working to fill eight feet of erosion.

It's a race against the clock in North Wildwood, as bulldozers move sand on a stretch of the rapidly shrinking shoreline.

"I was glad to see them because all winter we were told there wasn't going to be a replenishment program," said Eileen Cosella.

Bucks County residents on edge after man impersonated police officer

Falls Township Police are warning residents about a man impersonating a police officer.

They say the man pulled a woman over early Saturday morning. He apparently had red and blue lights, wore a uniform and even had a badge.

"We've all been really talking about it a lot," Elizabeth Kearney, of Yardley, said.

Falls Township police say a 31-year-old woman called them after a dark-colored SUV with interior red and blue flashing lights pulled her over.

Blackwood community raises awareness for childhood cancer

The community of Blackwood came out to raise awareness for childhood cancer Sunday.

As hair fell on the ground outside of Sam's Bar and Grille in Blackwood, the crowd cheered as one by one, people of all ages decided to shave their heads in honor of children battling cancer.

"I grew out my hair out to donate it for like that last two to three years and I knew I wanted to donate the most, so I had to cut it the shortest I could," Hope Lichtenstein said.

Organizers say this was their first in-person event since the pandemic in the area. They're hoping to raise $50,000.

NJ elementary school students become published authors for 2nd time

What was your greatest accomplishment in first grade? For one group of students in Runnemede, it's becoming a published author, twice.

Students in Christina Ayusa's first-grade class at Bingham Elementary School researched, wrote and published the book titled "Down Deep."

Page after page in the book explores sea creatures both big and small.

"I was really happy because when Ms. Ayusa said you can videotape it, my mom was really happy," first grader Gabby Currey said.

Voorhees mother searching for good Samaritan who bought her groceries

A Voorhees mother of three is looking to thank a good Samaritan who bought her groceries that she couldn't afford.

Maureen O'Connor said she was shopping at the ALDI in Voorhees last Wednesday.

She only had $30 to spend, but the total cost of her groceries reached $60.

"I turned around, and the man said, 'No you're not in my way at all. This is for you,'" O'Connor said. "He handed me a big bag."

The man purchased all of her voided groceries.

Remembering Roland Scarinci, World World II vet and harmonica player

Roland Scarinci left an incredible legacy.

In the World War II veteran's last days, so many people stopped by to say thank you, like Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police and Monsignor Michael Mannion.

After COVID-19 complications, Roland knew his days were growing shorter. But he continued making others laugh, including a group of visitors who came to say their goodbyes recently.

"I'm no hero to begin with, the heroes are laying in the fields, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Saipan, different places. They are the heroes," Scarinci said.

Always humbly wearing his uniform, he continued to serve his community, playing his harmonica in front of thousands and volunteering to support military and law enforcement groups.