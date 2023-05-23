Remembering Roland Scarinci, World War II vet and harmonica player

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roland Scarinci left an incredible legacy.

In the World War II veteran's last days, so many people stopped by to say thank you, like Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police and Monsignor Michael Mannion.

After COVID-19 complications, Roland knew his days were growing shorter. But he continued making others laugh, including a group of visitors who came to say their goodbyes recently.

Roland Scarinci is visited by New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, who played "God Bless America" on the harmonica for him. CBS News Philadelphia

The world came to know Roland as one of the city's finest harmonica players.

In 1942 following in his older brothers footsteps, with his mother's permission, Scarinci enlisted at the age of 17. He served as a marine for four years in the Pacific Theater.

"I'm no hero to begin with, the heroes are laying in the fields, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Saipan, different places. They are the heroes," Scarinci said.

Roland Scarinci playing his harmonica at Citizens Bank Park. The World War II veteran was well known for his musical appearances and volunteering with law enforcement and military groups. CBS News Philadelphia

Always humbly wearing his uniform, he continued to serve his community, playing his harmonica in front of thousands and volunteering to support military and law enforcement groups.

Every time we spoke to Roland, he always talked about his first love, his late wife of 74 years, Gloria.

"It's a love story of Philadelphia," he said.

"She was 17, the most beautiful girl I'd ever seen. ... It was instant love, I asked her if she would save a dance for me."

Gloria Scarinci (left) and husband Roland Scarinci, in his military uniform. The couple was married for 74 years. Family photo/CBS News Philadelphia

The family says the two can now dance forever.

Roland passed away on May 9 in his West Philadelphia home at the age 100.

He was surrounded by family, and leading up to his final days Col. Callahan played one of Roland's favorite tunes, the same tune Roland played for so many of us.