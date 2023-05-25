Voorhees mother searching for good Samaritan who bought her groceries

Voorhees woman searching for Good Samaritan who helped her in a pinch

VORHEES, N.J. (CBS) -- A Voorhees mother of three is looking to thank a good Samaritan who bought her groceries that she couldn't afford.

Maureen O'Connor said she was shopping at the ALDI in Voorhees last Wednesday.

She only had $30 to spend, but the total cost of her groceries reached $60.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my gosh, how did I goof this up,' because I was mentally calculating as I went along," O'Connor said. "But I have three younger children, and I'm also watching them too."

As the cashier began voiding items one by one, O'Connor expressed sticker shock at the rising cost of groceries.

"How are we supposed to get through this?" O'Connor recalled saying, to nods of agreement from other customers in line. "How are we supposed to get by?"

But outside the store, she received a different shock when a man, who was either a police officer or security guard, tapped her on the shoulder.

"I turned around, and the man said, 'No you're not in my way at all. This is for you,'" O'Connor said. "He handed me a big bag."

The man purchased all of her voided groceries.

"Completely in shock," O'Connor said. "I said, 'Thank you.' I said, 'I didn't know what to say,' and he said, 'Just take care of those kids of yours.'"

She didn't get his name or where he worked, so she posted what happened to Facebook to find the man.

Her Facebook post received more than 100 comments.

"People were crying in the posts because they said, 'I'm in the same boat, and I worry about this every day, and I'm right there with you,'" O'Connor said. "This man is the town hero, and he has spread so much joy to all these people and reunited and connected all these people through his one act of kindness."

She hopes to find the man to thank him again and potentially buy him coffee or lunch.