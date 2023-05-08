Join CBS Philadelphia for "Coffee with Veterans"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - CBS News Philadelphia is excited to say "thank you" to our veterans for Military Appreciation Month. We invite all vets to join us for "Coffee with Veterans" on Monday, May 22.

The event will take place at the Stomping Grounds - Social Justice Café at 3859 Lancaster Ave. in Philadelphia, and will run from 6 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The event is in partnership with YouthBuild Philadelphia an organization that provides out-of-school youth with skills and support to become successful members of society. The two-year program helps students earn a high school diploma and trade certification in year one and provides post-secondary support in year two.

One resource the school offers is the Stomping Grounds Café where youth learn vital business skills to keep a flourishing café.

The café is excited to make cups of Joe to thank the veterans and often is the home where many veterans meet.

If you know a veteran, tell them to join us for a day of appreciation.

