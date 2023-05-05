The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: May 1-5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, Joel Embiid finally won MVP, Bryce Harper returned way faster than expected to the Phillies and we debuted our Mental Reset series at Love Park.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team has worked on this week:

West Philadelphia teacher sets a culture of love and positivity

On Teacher's Appreciation Day, CBS News Philadelphia highlighted an assistant principal who's setting a culture of love and positivity for the students at Mann Elementary in West Philadelphia.

When you see him, he's probably giving out hugs, handshakes, or making phone calls to parents.

Simply because he says it's part of the job.

"Before we teach math, before we teach reading we teach kids, we teach souls," Ford said. "You got to start with love and love is the curriculum."

From polo field to Ivy Leagues, West Philadelphia HS student makes history

From West Philadelphia to the Ivy League, Alyssa Perren has worked her way to the top not only in the classroom but also on the polo field.

For the past three years, the 17-year-old has spent countless hours at Chamounix Stables nestled in the heart of Philadelphia's West Fairmount Park.

"There's no better feeling in the world," Alyssa said. "It makes me feel like I can just immerse myself into a whole different world.

CBS Philadelphia's Bill Kelly debuts Mental Reset series at Love Park



We're encouraging people to exercise as a way of maintaining mental health.

Each Wednesday, fitness instructors will hold free outdoor classes in Love Park, and CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly took in some salsa lessons.

How Philadelphia's Tony Luke uses music to treat mental health struggles

Fallen Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald honored with new sign

The process is underway to honor the memory of fallen Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty more than two months ago.

Now the city plans to rename the street he was shot on.

"It was an extraordinary experience to see how they're making Christopher's sign," Marissa Fitzgerald, Sgt. Fitzgerald's widow, said.

First, they printed the sign with a laser printer. Then they mounted it onto a metal backing and trimmed the edges.

Part of Montgomery Avenue will soon be renamed "Christopher Fitzgerald Way."

Youngest & most decorated Vietnam vet joins military Hall of Fame

The lyrics of "God Bless the USA" have a different meaning to a group of veterans from Victor Six, a veterans organization run by Capt. David Alan Christian.

Christian is the youngest and most decorated Vietnam veteran and is now part of the National Military Officers Hall of Fame.

"I was considered America's youngest second lieutenant at 18 years old," he said.

By the age of 20, he was promoted to captain and retired from the Army a year later. Back on U.S. soil, he continued to protect his soldiers, as an advocate.

"I felt that I had a calling, I could help veterans," he said.

Finally! Sixers center Joel Embiid wins 2023 NBA MVP

Joel Embiid started playing basketball when he was 15 years old in Africa. Fourteen years later, he's on top of the basketball world after winning the 2023 NBA MVP.

Embiid won his first MVP this season over Denver's Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday. Embiid, who was the runner-up the past two seasons, is the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Phillies activate Bryce Harper from 10-day IL

Bryce Harper was officially activated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies outfielder Jake Cave was optioned to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs following Monday night's game to make room for Harper on the active roster.

Harper was cleared by doctors Monday to return following Tommy John surgery.