Phillies activate Bryce Harper from 10-day IL ahead of Dodgers game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper was officially activated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies announced.

Phillies outfielder Jake Cave was optioned to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs following Monday night's game to make room for Harper on the active roster.

Harper was cleared by doctors Monday to return following Tommy John surgery. He's expected to be in the lineup as the DH vs. the Dodgers Tuesday night.

Harper, who had Tommy John surgery in November, was expected to be back in the Phillies' lineup by the All-Star break, but he crushed that estimation.

Harper won't be out in the field just yet. It remains unclear when he'll be able to return to playing on the field.

During his rehab, Harper has been learning how to play first base with hopes of being able to return to the field faster than playing in the outfield. The Phillies lost first basemen Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall to injuries so far this season. Hall is expected to return later in the year, but Hoskins' return is unlikely.