CBS Philadelphia's Bill Kelly debuts Mental Reset series at Love Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia is highlighting the importance of Mental Health Month.

On Wednesday, we're debuting this year's Mental Reset series.

We're encouraging people to exercise as a way of maintaining mental health

Each Wednesday, fitness instructors will hold free outdoor classes in Love Park, and CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly took in some salsa lessons today.

Folks are joining us here at love park for the mental reset series. We are doing some salsa dancing! Come join us. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/LS5fryJBHh — Bill Kelly (@BillKellyWX) May 3, 2023

"Most of us work all day long and you need a getaway," Mike Estilo, the salsa instructor, said.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW