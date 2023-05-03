CBS Philadelphia's Bill Kelly debuts Mental Reset series at Love Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia is highlighting the importance of Mental Health Month.
On Wednesday, we're debuting this year's Mental Reset series.
We're encouraging people to exercise as a way of maintaining mental health
Each Wednesday, fitness instructors will hold free outdoor classes in Love Park, and CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly took in some salsa lessons today.
"Most of us work all day long and you need a getaway," Mike Estilo, the salsa instructor, said.
