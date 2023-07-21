The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: July 17-21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS News Philadelphia covered the continued search for two missing siblings in Upper Makefield after a flash flooding killed five people, the clean-up in Lower Makefield Township, the Route 202 closure and a Kensington block party.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Weather disrupts search for 2 missing kids swept away by Bucks County flooding again

The underwater search for two small children who were swept away in flash flooding over the weekend was supposed to begin Thursday, but authorities were forced to hold off for a second straight day because of weather conditions.

Early morning fog and the potential for storms stopped Upper Makefield police from diving for 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

"We are continuing to monitor the river and when the conditions allow, we will have dive teams respond again and conduct their search. Unfortunately, we do not anticipate that occurring today," Upper Makefield police said in a statement.

The search for the missing children has carried into its fifth day.

Lower Makefield Township neighbors stepping up after flash floods

The cleanup continued this week for many frustrated homeowners in Lower Makefield Township.

But neighbors stepped up and offered to help one another after flash floods.

"Right now, we're supposed to be on vacation," Greg Luzeckyk said.

The Luzeckyk family returned home to find their entire backyard swallowed by a giant hole following the storm on Saturday.

Despite all the destruction in Lower Makefield Township, there are many neighbors helping each other out.

How PennDOT plans to permanently fix Route 202 sinkhole in King of Prussia

Lanes are still closed on Route 202 in King of Prussia as crews continue working to repair a sinkhole there. This, after the temporary fix only lasted a couple of days.

This is the second time in two weeks PennDOT is repairing the same sinkhole on 202/East Dekalb Pike.

PennDOT said the first fix would be quick but temporary. Now, they're working on a permanent fix that will take longer to complete.

"I hope it holds, I think the concrete will be a little stronger than just the asphalt," Mike Stevens, a King of Prussia resident, said.

PennDOT officials expect all lanes of 202 to open sometime next week.

Philadelphia Police hosts annual block party in Fairhill

Hundreds came together Friday in the city's Fairhill section for a big block party hosted by the 25th Police District.

From an inflatable slide to a variety of games there was a lot of excitement at the annual 25th Police District block party on Somerset Street in Fairhill.

The Phillie Phanatic was giving big smooches, officers cooked burgers on the grill and police horses were in attendance.

Police say the afternoon block party is a way for officers to build relationships with the community they serve.

"It's very important. I feel like having the police here makes us feel safer, makes us feel like police aren't always against us. They're here for a fun time," Kristin Thompkins said.