Philadelphia Police host annual block party in Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds came together Friday in the city's Fairhill section for a big block party hosted by the 25th Police District.

From an inflatable slide to a variety of games there was a lot of excitement at the annual 25th Police District block party on Somerset Street in Fairhill. Phillie Phanatic was giving big smooches, officers cooked burgers on the grill and police horses were in attendance.

Zaraya and her mother Emily came to the event to cool off on a hot day.

"I think it's nice. It's good for the kids. They get to enjoy themselves. Normally you don't see many activities like this around here," said Emily Santiago.

Police say the afternoon block party is a way for officers to build relationships with the community they serve.

"We care about this community. Some of us have grown up in and around it. And we're here hours of a day and it means a lot to be out here with the community," said Capt. Steven Wheeler of the Philadelphia Police.

"I they they're [police] are really cool and I think they're important to us in life because they help us solve stuff," said Jesueth Arce.

"It's very important. I feel like having the police here makes us feel safer makes us feel like police aren't always against us. They're here for a fun time," said Kristin Thompkins.

Others said the party brought a much different feeling to the neighborhood, which is known to have a robust heroin market.

"There's a lot of crime going on around here. So it's good for the community to trust the police and interact with them and have these positive experiences," said Santiago.

"We are not only here just for law enforcement. We're here in case they need us. And we want to know we are part of the community," said Wheeler.

Police say after the dancing and food are gone, they'll still be here watching over the neighborhood.