Underwater search begins for 2 kids missing in Bucks County flooding

UPPER MAKEFIELD, PA (CBS) -- Crews are beginning an underwater search as they have still not located two children missing since their family was caught in flash flood waters in Bucks County over the weekend.

Two-year-old Mattie Sheils and nine-month-old Conrad Sheils were headed to a family barbecue when their car was caught in the flood.

The mother of the two missing children is among the five who lost their lives in the flood. She and her children are from South Carolina and were headed to a family barbecue when they were caught in the flooding. Her husband and a 4-year-old son were able to escape the flood, but the mother, her children and a grandmother were overtaken by the waters.

Officials tell @CBSPhiladelphia they will begin an underwater search for 2 y/o Mattie and her 9 month old brother Conrad Shields. The family was caught in Buck’s county deadly flood. Their father, grandmother and 4 y/o brother survived. Their mother was one of five who drowned. pic.twitter.com/LfTg0utoVf — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhiladelphia (@NewsWakisha) July 19, 2023

Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said the rescue team has searched the entire mile-and-a-half flood zone. More than 100 rescuers were deployed along with drone surveillance and cadaver dogs - but there is still no sign of Mattie and Conrad.

"It is still an active search, we still have assets operating in the area and will continue to do so until we find what we are looking for, which are obviously two missing angels," Brewer said in a news conference.

The underwater dive mission begins after the kids were not found in searches of the land and shallow waters near Hughes Creek.

A prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Crossing Church.