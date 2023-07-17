Lower Makefield Township neighbors stepping up after flash floods

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The cleanup continues Monday for many frustrated homeowners in Lower Makefield Township.

But neighbors are stepping up and offering help to one another.

"Right now, we're supposed to be on vacation," Greg Luzeckyk said.

The Luzeckyk family returned home to find their entire backyard swallowed by a giant hole following the storm on Saturday.

"My shed is gone. My Harley Davidson is gone. But we found it in that 40-foot hole that didn't used to be here," Luzeckyk said.

Next door, April Cloer says her son's playhouse also washed away in the hole. A step is all that remains.

"To see where my son's playhouse sat and that be the last step that didn't collapse is a lot. It's a lot," Cloer said.

Despite all the destruction in Lower Makefield Township, there are many neighbors helping each other out.

"I just did what any mom, any friend would do," Kari Dalton said.

Dalton quickly stepped in to help her best friend, Cloer. Both of them were stunned to see all the damage.

"I just told her to come to my home and you're and you're safe and we've got your back," Dalton said.

The Luzeckyk family also has a place to stay while their home remains uninhabitable.

"Fortunately, we have very good friends, neighbors. We got a plan for that for now, short term anyway," Luzeckyk said. "Best gift from God you could ever ask for. They don't even wait for us to ask they just come over, so we're happy for that."

Crews with Lower Makefield Township are cleaning up streets and also offering dumpsters to those who have to throw away so many memories and other items destroyed by dirty floodwater.

During a difficult time, many came together to offer support – and hope .