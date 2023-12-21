The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Dec. 18-22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, flooding impacted roads and families around Philadelphia, the "Rosie Girls" program changes the faces of a male-dominated industry, the Joy of Sharing Toy Drive and much more.

Here's what our team worked on recently:

Flooding impacted roads and businesses around Philadelphia, greater Delaware Valley

The rain mostly moved out Monday morning, but flooding and ponding on roads impacted people around the region.

Kelly Drive was closed in both directions Monday evening from the Falls Bridge to West Hunting Park Avenue.

"It's just crazy. It's holding up traffic that's for sure," one driver said.

"I should've brought a canoe," another said. "Where's my paddle board? That's what I need."

At Mount Zion Cemetery in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, the Wilson family of West Philadelphia found generations of loved ones' tombstones submerged in high water.

"Whenever it rains this happens," Amanda Wilson said. "This is the worst we've seen it."

Some residents in Delaware County return to homes after flooding forced nearly 30 evacuations

Some residents in Delaware County returned to their homes after heavy rain overnight forced them to evacuate. Collingdale police chief Patrick Kilroy said nearly 30 people had to leave their homes.

Crews were on the scene with heavy equipment attempting to get Darby Creek flowing again. The water is up to the bottom of a bridge.

Kilroy said just after 3 a.m. Monday, police had to evacuate about six people from their homes. Across Springfield Road in Collingdale, the chief said 20 to 25 others were evacuated on Florence Avenue.

"It's just crazy," said Geraldine, who lives on Florence Avenue. "It's the first time I've ever seen it, and I've been on that block for like 20 years."

Kilroy said a stream that feeds into Darby Creek backed up, flooding homes and the Cappuccino Connection warehouse. He said there was several feet of water in some of the buildings, and that this is some of the worst flooding he's seen in his time.

IBEW Local 98's "Rosie's Girls" program changing face of male-dominated electrician industry

An innovative program is changing the face of what's typically a male-dominated industry. IBEW Local 98 is graduating nine high school girls into careers as union electricians.

It's the union's second graduating class from the "Rosie's Girls" program, which provides local high school girls with a basic introduction to a career in the unionized electrical industry. Graduates of the Rosie's Girls program, named after the iconic World War II-era female empowerment and job recruitment campaign, are automatically qualified to apply for an IBEW Local 98 Apprenticeship.

"Traditionally women are told the construction industry isn't for them. We get over 1,000 applicants a year. We only get a handful of women. Usually, they've already graduated college or started down another career path," Brian Myers, Director of Apprentice Training for the Electrical Industry, said.

This program can lead to a rewarding career with family-sustaining wages. It is just one element of Local 98's efforts to better diversify our workforce.

Philadelphia Police Department's Graduation Day adds ranks and celebrates diversity

The Philadelphia Police Academy graduated new officers Tuesday amid a deepening staffing shortage. The new officers are ready to serve a neighborhood where most residents are of color.

The sound of bagpipes played in the air at the Temple University Performing Arts Center Tuesday as the latest Philadelphia Police Academy Class filed in and took their seats. Each recruit called out their name before they collectively took the pledge to protect and serve.

"The city continues to designate funds this year to help recruit more police officers," said outgoing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney from the podium. "To join the ranks of the city's finest law enforcement professionals in the country."

To fill just some of the many vacant spots, the department needed every one of these 31 new Philadelphia officers and two Temple University Police officers, like class valedictorian Alex Barberini.

This latest class of academy graduates walked up to the stage as recruits from across the Philadelphia metro area, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Uzbekistan and left that stage as new officers. The class included 10 Black, four Hispanic, and five women recruits.

"They're proud of me, they're happy," said graduate Eriq Pierre of his parents. "I'm a second-generation American. My family immigrated from Haiti on my dad's side."

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton gives back to Nemours, Indy hospital for holidays

At Nemours Children's Hospital, Nicole Gandolfo is working as an elf, spreading holiday cheer. She's helping a teenager on a mission to give back to the hospital he calls a second home.

"It's so hard to be here during the holiday season," said Gandolfo, who is manager of child life at Nemours. "So we have an opportunity for patients and families who are going to be in the hospital during the holidays for gifts for the patients and also their siblings."

Room by room, Gandolfo visits patients with a wagon full of stuffed animals. Three-year-old Jahmelia Brown picked out Frosty.

Then it was on to Faith Hall's room, where the 10-year-old picked out toys for her siblings, too, eliminating worries she had of not being able to go Christmas shopping while she was in the hospital.

These toys didn't exactly come from the North Pole – they came from a former patient who's now living in Indianapolis, Giovanni Hamilton. You may remember him as the Eagles superfan who captured hearts during training camp a few years ago.

HolidayFest 2023: Wild Lights returns at Elmwood Park Zoo

The holidays are roaring into Montgomery County. Wild Lights is back again illuminating Elmwood Park Zoo. Jan Carabeo reports live in Norristown for a tour on HolidayFest Friday.

What makes Joy of Sharing Toy Drive campaign special?

Major Shaun Belanger with the Salvation Army and Leslie Patterson-Tyler with the Kimmel Center joined CBS News Philadelphia on Monday morning.