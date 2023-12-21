Watch CBS News

The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Dec. 18-22

This week, flooding impacted roads and families around Philadelphia, the "Rosie Girls" program changes the faces of a male-dominated industry, HolidayFest at Elmwood Park Zoo, the Joy of Sharing Toy Drive and much more.
