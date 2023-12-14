IBEW Local 98's "Rosie's Girls" program changing face of male-dominated electrician industry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An innovative program is changing the face of what's typically a male-dominated industry. IBEW Local 98 is graduating nine high school girls into careers as union electricians.

It's the union's second graduating class from the "Rosie's Girls" program, which provides local high school girls with a basic introduction to a career in the unionized electrical industry. Graduates of the Rosie's Girls program, named after the iconic World War II-era female empowerment and job recruitment campaign, are automatically qualified to apply for an IBEW Local 98 Apprenticeship.

"Traditionally women are told the construction industry isn't for them. We get over 1,000 applicants a year. We only get a handful of women. Usually, they've already graduated college or started down another career path," Brian Myers, Director of Apprentice Training for the Electrical Industry, said.

RELATED: Upper Darby teen's press-on nail business keeps on growing

This program can lead to a rewarding career with family-sustaining wages. It is just one element of Local 98's efforts to better diversify our workforce.

Training instructor Teila Allmond has worked closely with the graduates.

"I always encourage them to be the most they can be and never let anyone tell them they can't. " Allmond said.

RELATED: Celebrity barber who worked for the Roots inspiring young minds at Dobbins High School