Flooding, power outages reported across Delaware Valley Monday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are without power Monday morning as a heavy rain storm continues to wash over the region.

Earlier in the morning, PECO's outage map reported nearly 3,000 customers were impacted by more than 100 outages. Atlantic City Electric is still reporting more than 260 active outages impacting more than 5,000 customers.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all shore points and Delaware beaches, where wind gusts could reach between 40-50 mph on Monday. In Philadelphia, winds will be closer to 15-20 mph throughout the day.

The drive into @CBSPhiladelphia was definitely dicey. Some tree branches were down with several spots of standing water on the roads. I even had to detour because of flooding on the road. This will not be your normal Monday morning commute. Give yourself PLENTY of extra time — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) December 18, 2023

As it continues to rain, flooding and ponding are set to have a major impact on the Monday morning commute.

In Montgomery County, Lower Moreland Police shut down Philmont Avenue at Red Lion Road earlier in the morning due to flooding. Bucks County Emergency Management also reported minor flooding at multiple locations, including South Sugan and Old York Road in New Hope, Ridge Valley near Allentown Road, Branch Road near Blooming Glen Road and Branch Road and Route 313.

Doylestown Township Police added that several roads in the area are "impassable" and closed due to rising water, including Rickerts Road between Pine Run Road and Ferry Road and the intersection of Pine Run Road and Chapman Road.

Leave EARLY (or late). We are covering #flooding and road conditions in Bucks County and Montco. Join us at 4am on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/6I0DYA9J5M — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) December 18, 2023

PennDOT is reporting multiple traffic impacts and travel delays due to flooding. In Philadelphia County, flooding is impacting commuters on on I-76 eastbound near Montgomery Drive/West River Drive.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for Gloucester, Camden and northwest Burlington, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks counties. A Flood Warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m. for Somerset County.