The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Oct. 16-20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, Philadelphia mourned a police officer killed in the line of duty, a New Jersey woman is tackling breast cancer in a unique way and more.

Here's what our team has worked on recently:

Philadelphia Police Athletic League working to keep kids active and off the streets

For Munir Williams, the Philadelphia Police Athletic League center in Southwest Philadelphia became a safe haven. The Ford PAL Center is one of over a dozen centers citywide helping kids stay active and off the streets.

Williams is now working at the same center that helped him with the hopes of inspiring others to stay safe.

"As I got older, I started seeing the neighborhoods decline. People dying. The drugs and stuff," Williams, 20, said. "I also knew that I don't want to be a product of my environment. PAL, for me as a kid, it was a super safe haven."

Children of Danelo Cavalcante's victim Deborah Brandao surprised with signed pictures of K-9 Yoda

Escaped Chester County prisoner Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, a mother of two.

After Cavalcante was caught, a local detective surprised Brandao's children following the two-week manhunt.

The Chester County detective brought Brandao's son, 6-year-old Yan Brandao, a special surprise from the handler of the K-9 who helped catch Cavalcante.

"I'm still in shock": Richard Mendez's sister-in-law speaks on the late officer's character

Last Thursday night, Officer Richard Mendez was shot multiple times as he arrived at his post at Philadelphia International Airport.

Mendez, who was just three days shy of his 23rd year on the force, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fallen Philadelphia police officer's funeral is scheduled for next week.

"He was the sweetest person," said Luisa Carrero, who is Mendez's sister-in-law.

New Jersey woman bringing hope to breast cancer patients in unique, mobile way

A Princeton, New Jersey, woman has a unique and mobile way of raising awareness and bringing hope to others during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Move Over Breast Cancer van is a nonprofit, which was founded three years ago, that provides a host of non-clinical resources, mainly onboard the mobile resource lounge and salon.

Atlantic City Beach Patrol, lifeguards trained to use drones to help swimmers next summer

Lifeguards in Atlantic City will have a new high-tech tool to keep swimmers safe next summer. Over Labor Day Weekend, officials say four people drowned at the Jersey Shore because of dangerous rip currents.

Now, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol is being trained to use a drone as another tool to keep everyone safe.

How 2 men helped the woman who had her car window smashed in viral Center City video

Generosity poured in after a video of a road rage incident involving a mother and her children in Philadelphia has reached more than 1 million views.

Two men gave back after watching the video of 24-year-old Nikki Bullock's back windshield being smashed in by a biker.

"I felt like who else is going to do it? Felt like it was just my calling," Otto Hernandez, of Otto Glass, said.