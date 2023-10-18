"I'm still in shock": Richard Mendez's sister-in-law speaks on the late officer's character

"I'm still in shock": Officer Richard Mendez's sister-in-law speaks on the late officer's passing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Last Thursday night, Officer Richard Mendez was shot multiple times as he arrived at his post at Philadelphia International Airport.

Mendez, who was just three days shy of his 23rd year on the force, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fallen Philadelphia police officer's funeral is scheduled for next week.

"He was the sweetest person," said Luisa Carrero, who is Mendez's sister-in-law.

"He was telling me that he was going to make 25 years," she said. "And that he wants to retire and that he wanted to just relax."

The 50-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday while confronting a group of armed car thieves in a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage.

"The family is like, we all hurting. His wife, his daughter is like—the pain is unbearable, and I'm still in shock," Carrero said.

Officer Mendez's partner, Raul Ortiz, survived the shooting.

On Monday, U.S. marshals captured Yobranny Fernandez, one of the suspects believed to be responsible for Mendez's murder.

"The rainbow came over in front of my house and I said that's Richie being happy that justice been served," she said.

While police search for at least two other suspects, those who knew and loved Officer Mendez are focused on honoring his legacy.

In 2017, he graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University with a master's degree in strategic management.

Kelly Fitz-Gerald was his business professor.

"He was a really great guy. He — very personable, very friendly. He always, was always making the class laugh," Fitz-Gerald said.

Carrero remembers her brother-in-law for his helpful and generous spirit.

"He is my hero. He's a hero because he did his best. He was a great police officer. He always, always, always working," Carrero said.

Always working to make his city a safer place to live.