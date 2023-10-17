New Jersey woman bringing hope to breast cancer patients in unique, mobile way

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Princeton, New Jersey, woman has a unique and mobile way of raising awareness and bringing hope to others during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This isn't the first time Kuki Livingston has stepped onto the Move Over Breast Cancer van.

The 64-year-old was a client not long after her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2021.

Livingston said her friend introduced her to the nonprofit's founder Paula Flory and the rest, well, it's history.

"When you come here," Livingston said, "you forget that you even had breast cancer."

The nonprofit, founded three years ago, provides a host of non-clinical resources, mainly onboard the mobile resource lounge and salon.

It's there where cancer warriors can get fitted for wigs and mastectomy bras, and even get a ride to treatment.

"She provided me with wigs, scarves, anything that I would need to make my own," Livingston said "I don't want to call it a journey, but my situation easier."

Livingston's now in remission. She thanks her now dear friend Flory and Move Over Breast Cancer for helping her in a time of need.

This van rolled up to her home and countless others across the Garden State and Delaware Valley, but providing hope extends beyond what's inside.

"The love and support that she gives you is more than you could ever express to anybody," Livingston said. "And I don't cry very easy, trust me."

Flory's drive to give back comes from her own experience with breast cancer.

"During my whole battle with cancer, I had a lot of ups and downs," Flory said, "and during one particular downtime I realized you know, maybe this was all happening for a greater purpose."

Twelve years after the Princeton mom was diagnosed and won her breast cancer battle, Flory's spending every moment making sure other men and woman going through what she did knows they're not alone.

"I took the opportunity from the challenge of breast cancer," Flory said, "and built something that I'm very, very proud of."

Flory's goal now? To help as many people as she can, one ride at a time.