Fire rips through The Moon of Saucon Valley Banquet Hall in Hellertown, Pennsylvania

A large fire gutted a banquet hall in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, late Saturday night.

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia that the first calls reporting a fire at The Moon of Saucon Valley Banquet Hall, formerly known as The Meadows Banquet Hall, came in around 11 p.m. By the time crews arrived at the venue on Meadows Road in Lower Saucon Township, flames had engulfed the two story building.

First responders called for extra crews from surrounding areas due to the severity of the blaze. The call eventually reached two alarms, and crews worked for nearly four hours until the fire was placed under control a little after 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Fire officials remained on scene for an extended period of time after the fire was controlled to ensure there were no hot spots.