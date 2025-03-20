Little ones learn big STEM skills at Philadelphia day care

Young kids learning STEM skills at The Learning Experience child care center in Center City

A group of 4- and 5-year-olds play with a toy car and ramp while learning the principles of engineering at The Learning Experience early childhood center.

Lead Pre-K teacher Kayla Carson said this was part of the Little Engineers program that began in December 2024.

"Doing a lot of different things over here. They're testing, experimenting. We're talking about predictions, hypotheses. So, they do a lot of science things," Carson said.

The children also learn math, physics, how to work in groups and how to problem solve. All of this is done through play.

Five-year-old Ruby Rabina said she recently learned about friction.

"I learned that the car goes faster with no ramp and no carpet," Rabina said.

The program was introduced to children as early as 6 weeks old. Learning to stack is a construction skill, while toddlers learn how to measure with cups. Mom Anna Costello said her daughter brought those skills home.

"Practicing with the measuring cups and things here, she's showing more interest in getting involved in cooking," Costello said.

Another parent, Natasha Silver, was thrilled about what this meant for her child's future.

"It introduces them to something different than they would be, so they can kind of build on that as they get into kindergarten, grade school, high school. So, I'm a fan of it," Silver said.

The Little Engineers program wraps up in June. That will be followed by a program promoting movement and fitness called Little Athletes.