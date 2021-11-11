Memorial Service Held For The Boy In The Box, Philly's Oldest Unsolved Murder: 'We Will Put A Name On That Memorial'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a memorial service held Thursday for the child known as "The Boy in the Box." Sixty-four years after his beaten, scarred body was found stuffed in a box in Fox Chase, his identity and that of his killer are still a mystery.

On Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery, where there is no name on his grave marker, there was a memorial with a powerful message.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/11/boy-in-the-box.jpeg

He will not be forgotten.

"Through hard work, investigational good luck and effort through science and the grace of God, we will put a name on that memorial," Dr. Michael Rieders, chief science officer of The Vidocq Society, said.

The Boy in the Box is the oldest unsolved murder in the Philadelphia Police Department's history.