Darby police officers honored for saving life of man who lost his leg in landscaping accident

Darby police officers honored for saving life of man who lost his leg

Darby police officers honored for saving life of man who lost his leg

Darby police officers honored for saving life of man who lost his leg

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Two Delaware County police officers are being recognized for their heroism. They saved a man's life after he was seriously hurt in a landscaping accident.

Darby police officers Terrell Lee and Shain McCaughey rushed to the scene after getting a 911 call about a man being injured while using a stump grinder. It happened on June 19 in the backyard of a Greenway Avenue house that was being renovated.

"He [the victim] attempted to clear some debris from the front of the chipper," Officer Lee said. Officer McCaughey added: "Unfortunately, it appeared that a piece of his clothing had gotten sucked into the machine."

One of the man's legs was severed. His coworker pleaded for help. The officers knew time was of the essence.

"The male was in severe shock," Officer McCaughey said. "So we were basically trying to keep him as calm as possible, making sure that he was staying conscious for us."

That's when their training kicked in. Officer Lee used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, while Officer McCaughey put bandages on the man's leg.

"Upon the arrival of the medics, we kind of let them take over the scene," Officer McCaughey said.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital. Doctors said that had it not been for the swift actions of Officers McCaughey and Lee, the victim would have died from blood loss.

On Wednesday, Darby's mayor and borough council awarded both officers a citation and pin for their heroism.

"It's a nice gesture," Officer Lee said. "We really do appreciate it but, that's not what we come here for. We come here to serve and protect."

The officers said the greatest reward is making a difference in the community.