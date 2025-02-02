Shooting on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia leaves man critically injured, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left hip and abdomen on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at 12th Street and Montgomery Avenue just before 2 p.m. near the university's Howard Gittis Student Center, according to police.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said. Two firearms were recovered from a Toyota RAV4, but no arrests have been made.

According to the Temple University Police Association, the 27-year-old isn't a student. The people involved in the shooting might've fled the scene in a Tesla, the TUPA said.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.