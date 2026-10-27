Alleged sexual assault involving 2 Temple University students at off-campus residence under investigation

Temple University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two students at an off-campus residence in North Philadelphia.

The university sent a letter to students Tuesday morning about the alleged sexual assault and said the students know each other.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of this matter, we can share that we are working directly with the student who reported the incident, helping them navigate through this experience," the university said in the letter in part. "It takes courage to report, and we are committed to working with every student who experiences sexual misconduct, ensuring they are supported and made aware of all available resources. Reports like this one are addressed through applicable law enforcement and university processes. Those found responsible are held accountable."

The university said Temple Police are also investigating a report of a person not associated with the university who has been exposing himself at the Howard Gittis Student Center.

According to Temple, additional security walkthroughs were implemented at the student center. Security staff have also been provided with a photo of a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Temple Police.

Earlier this week, Temple Police were investigating an alleged rape at an off-campus apartment building.