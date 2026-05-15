New Temple University scholarship goes to families of Philadelphia police officers and firefighters

Temple University was awarded a $1 million gift to go toward helping students from families of police officers and firefighters.

The $1.2 million gift came from the Neubauer Family Foundation, Temple University President John Fry said Friday.

On Friday, Temple announced a new partnership that will provide scholarships for up to 30 students who come from families working for the Philadelphia or SEPTA police departments and the Philadelphia Fire Department.

"It's a lot to go to college, and our amazing kid qualified for this," Bryan Kriner, a Philadelphia firefighter, said, "and $10,000 a year, that's a lot."

Recipients will be known as Neubauer scholars, and they'll also have access to mentorship and student success resources.

"It means the world to me," SEPTA Transit Police officer Jason Martinez said. "I had Xavier at a very young age. I didn't have the opportunity to go to college. I went straight to work and to see him grow up into the bright young man he is; I'm extremely proud and grateful."

As a result of the gift, 10 students will be able to matriculate at Temple University in the fall, a potentially life-altering opportunity.

"Effective education unlocks opportunity, stability and choice," Joe Neubauer said. "It opens the door not just for one person, but often it opens the doors for an entire family."

"Getting access to a quality education is how you close the gap between the haves and the have-nots," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Xavier Martinez is one of the first 10 Neubauer scholars. He's deciding on his major.

"As a major, something like engineering or architecture," Xavier Martinez said. "Those things I really like."

But now he has choices and plans to fully utilize this life-changing opportunity.