Temple University's marching band prepares for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Temple's Diamond Marching Band is getting ready for a monumental performance this holiday season while also celebrating a major milestone.

"It is the 100th anniversary of the Diamond Marching Band and we are preforming in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade," director of athletic bands Matt Brunner said.

In the past century, the band has gone from 40 young men playing jazz and ragtime tunes to now a diverse group of nearly 200 members who play all types of music.

"There are so many years of tradition that we get to represent," drum major Anuja Nanavaty said. "We get to represent the entire school, the entire band, and I just cannot be more grateful that we get to be there."

The band rehearses three times a week.

It's all led by Brunner, who said nearly 200 bands apply for the opportunity, but only about 10 get the chance to be part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

"This band is just a lot of fun," Brunner said. "A lot of the times when we are performing, I don't watch them. I watch the audience. I'm watching the faces of the people watching us. They have so much energy and it's so infectious that people want them to be everywhere."

For sousaphonist Michael Iwan, rehearsals go beyond just perfecting their sound.

"We got to make sure that we are fully locked in," Iwan said. "We already have all of our drill, all of our music, everything ready to go. We just have to rep it and make sure we're good. We have some dance moves we do as we're going down the street. Being a part of this is band is something special."

For those wanting to get a sneak peek of the parade performance, the Diamond Band is holding an open rehearsal on Monday at 11 a.m. at Geasey Field.