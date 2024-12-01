Philadelphia's Temple University taps K.C. Keeler as head football coach

Temple University in Philadelphia hired Sam Houston State coach K.C. Keeler as its new football coach on Sunday in the Owls' latest attempt to turn back into a winning program.

Keeler replaced Stan Drayton, who was fired on Nov. 18 following three straight losing seasons, and interim coach Everett Withers. The Owls haven't had a winning record since 2019 but had six straight seasons at .500 or better from 2014-19.

Keeler went 97-39 over his 11 years at Sam Houston State. The Bearkats advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs six times and went 10-0 during the 2020 season to capture an FCS national title.

Keeler also led the Bearkats through their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision as part of Conference USA, where they earned bowl eligibility this year with a 9-3 record and narrowly missed out on an appearance in the C-USA title game.

An Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native, Keeler coached at Rowan University from 1993 to 2001 and then at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, from 2002 to 2012.

Keeler had his most successful stint as Delaware's head coach, leading the Blue Hens to three FCS national championship game appearances and the 2003 title. Keeler won the Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS Coach of the Year in 2016.

"Coach Keeler took a chance on me 20 years ago and I'll never forget that. I couldn't be more excited for him and his family. If you're an Owls fan, I'd be excited," Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco said in a statement.

His teams have appeared in 17 NCAA postseason playoff appearances, and 11 conference championships, and have played in nine national championship games across all levels.

"Coach Keeler is a proven winner, but just as important as that, he is a proven program builder. That is exactly what he did at both the University of Delaware and Sam Houston State University," Temple University President John Fry said in a statement.

"I am beyond thrilled to be named Temple University's next head football coach," Keeler said in a statement shared by the school. "I would like to thank [athletic director] Arthur Johnson and President John Fry for this incredible opportunity. Their shared vision and enthusiasm for returning this program to greatness has been contagious. I'm eager to get to work to bring that vision to fruition for the Cherry and the White. It's a perfect fit and it feels great to be coming back home!"