Temple University set to open new medical school campus in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Temple University is set to open a new medical campus at the Jersey Shore.

The Lewis Katz School of Medicine and AtlantiCare have entered into an agreement to establish a regional campus in Atlantic City.

The AtlantiCare campus is expected to open in August 2029 and host third- and fourth-year students with a targeted class of 40, according to a news release. When it opens, it will be one of four principal locations for the Temple University medical school.

"Both Temple and the Katz School of Medicine are guided by the belief that education and healthcare open doors and transform communities, and that is exactly what we have accomplished in Pennsylvania," Temple University President John Fry said in a statement. "With AtlantiCare, we now have the ideal new partner to help us further our impact."

AtlantiCare said in a news release the partnership with Temple will help address physician pipeline challenges in South Jersey. The health system serves more than 1 million residents across five South Jersey counties.

"Building a four-year School of Medicine in this region will help strengthen the physician pipeline, create new opportunity for students and support healthier communities for generations to come," AtlantiCare CEO Michael Charlton said in a statement.

Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine currently has two campuses — its main campus in North Philadelphia and one in Bethlehem. A third campus in York County is expected to host its first group of students in the fall of 2027.