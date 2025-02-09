Man arrested after Temple grad stabbed more than a dozen times inside off-campus apartment, school and police say

Temple student killed by another student in a possible drug-related shooting, police say

A recent graduate from Temple University is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed more than a dozen times, the school and Philadelphia police said Sunday.

In a memo posted online on Feb. 9, Temple said police were called to an off-campus residence on the 1400 block of North 15th Street around 2:40 a.m., where they found the victim with "multiple stab wounds" on the third floor.

In a separate statement, Philadelphia police identified the victim as a 22-year-old man and said he'd been stabbed 12 times in the back and once behind the ear. He's currently being treated at Temple University Hospital.

In an update Sunday afternoon, police said a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing. The 23-year-old suspect faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, according to police.

Temple University's vice president for public safety and vice president for student affairs said that the suspect in the stabbing is currently a student at Temple and lived in the same building as the victim.

Temple said both the stabbing victim and the suspect involved are members of the same Greek organization, which currently isn't recognized by the school "due to previous infractions."

The stabbing happened just blocks away from where a Temple University student shot and killed another student after what police said was a drug-related shooting on Feb. 6.

That shooting happened on the 1500 block of North Carlisle Street, near the Temple Nest off-campus apartments.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Chase Myles, an undergraduate student in the Klein College of Media and Communication.