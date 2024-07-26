15-year-old shot in head inside North Philadelphia recording studio, police say

15-year-old shot at recording studio in North Phliadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old is critically injured after they were shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia recording studio Friday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened on the third floor of a recording studio in the area of the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The 15-year-old was with a group of teens and has since been rushed to the Temple University Hospital, police said.

According to police, they have not made any arrests or uncovered a motive in connection with the shooting.

It's unclear what events led up to the shooting.