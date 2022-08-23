Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot around midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs.

No further information is available at this time.