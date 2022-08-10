Teenager dies due to injuries after working with woodchipper in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy died due to his injuries after he was working with a woodchipper in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday, police say. Authorities say the boy was from Coplay Borough in Lehigh County.

The incident happened at 3785 Excelsior Road.

The boy was medevacked to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest after troops arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m., according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lehigh Valley Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit.