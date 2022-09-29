Teen hit, killed by car after fight in Lawncrest: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teen was hit and killed after a large fight in Philadelphia's Lawncest section Wednesday afternoon. The Philadelphia Police Department says there was a fight at the Excel Academy South at Friends Hospital on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The 17-year-old female victim got into a fight with an 18-year-old woman who was in a gray Chrysler.

Police say during it, the driver backed up and hit the 17-year-old.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Police believe both the victim and the driver are students at the school.