Teen hit, killed by car after fight in Lawncrest: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teen was hit and killed after a large fight in Philadelphia's Lawncest section Wednesday afternoon. The Philadelphia Police Department says there was a fight at the Excel Academy South at Friends Hospital on Roosevelt Boulevard.
The 17-year-old female victim got into a fight with an 18-year-old woman who was in a gray Chrysler.
Police say during it, the driver backed up and hit the 17-year-old.
The victim later died at the hospital.
The driver is cooperating with police.
Police believe both the victim and the driver are students at the school.
