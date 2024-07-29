Teen dead, three hospitalized after crash involving stolen car in Montgomery County

Teen dead, others injured after crash on Stenton Avenue in Montgomery County, police say

Teen dead, others injured after crash on Stenton Avenue in Montgomery County, police say

Teen dead, others injured after crash on Stenton Avenue in Montgomery County, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager died and multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, early Monday morning.

A 15-year-old was ejected from a stolen Hyundai Elantra and died at the scene of the accident, and two people who were trapped in that car were transported to Jefferson Einstein Medical Center – Main Campus, according to Springfield Township police.

The driver of the other car, an Infinity, was also trapped and was transported to Jefferson Abington, police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the Infinity, a QX80, was traveling north on Stenton Avenue when a 2020 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on East Evergreen Avenue ran a red light and crashed into the Infinity just before 5 a.m.

The Hyundai was reported stolen to Philadelphia police on Saturday.

The Springfield Township Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. Witnesses can call 215-836-1601 to share more information.