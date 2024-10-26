Teens learning how to build an airplane through Teen Aviation of New Jersey program

Teens learn how to build an airplane through program in South Jersey

A group of teenagers in South Jersey are learning how to build an airplane through a program called Teen Aviation of New Jersey.

The teens ranging from 13 to 18 meet every Saturday at the Flying W Airport in Medford.

"Three years ago, if you told me I would be building a plane, I would've laughed," said student Dishita Singh.

The group is filled with aspiring pilots and engineers and they're led by experienced mentors with aviation backgrounds.

"I love airplanes a lot," said Singh.

The program started a couple of years ago. Michael Lester was one of the first. For him, there is no place he would rather be.

"This is like the pinnacle of my week," said Lester. "I made almost every meeting."

The students have spent weeks building the plane piece by piece. It will eventually become a single-engine, two-seater aircraft.

"The first thing we had them do is build the toolbox," said Joseph Zetkulic, the program manager.

Zetkulic said it was a simple project that helped them learn the basics, but that's not the only thing. He said they're also building friendships.

"The greatest thing I see is they learn to work together," he said.

Working together to complete a project they can all be proud of. The group is still a couple of years away from the plane being complete, but they're already imagining how special that day will be.

"It's going to feel really really good that's all I know," Lester said.

The plan is to sell it. And if they're brave enough, they just may get the chance to fly in it.

"It'll just be magical," said Anay Berma.

Talented kids who are literally proving the sky is the limit.

Zetkulic said the program, funded by donations, is looking to raise money to keep the program going.

If you would like to learn more, you can visit the website.