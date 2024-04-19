Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" is out today. Here's how Philadelphia is celebrating.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia might not have gotten a cryptic mural or a pop-up interactive exhibit, but Swifties here are nonetheless getting ready for the release of Taylor Swift's next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," dropping at midnight Friday.

It's her 11th studio album, not including the re-recordings of some of her earlier work, and will be available on streaming platforms and physical media starting at midnight ET on Friday.

Whether any of the songs will mention Swift's roots in the region remains to be seen, but at least one song — "But Daddy I Love Him" — seems likely to mention her father, Scott Swift, an Eagles fan (who appears to root for the Kansas City Chiefs, at least part-time, now).

Philadelphia's Manayunk section in particular will be busy with Swift-related events, and it's not the first time. But Swifties all over the region will be listening and convening their own "Tortured Poets Department" meetings — and dance parties.

Here are a few of the events celebrating the Berks County native's new album this weekend:

Taqueria Amor, Manayunk

Taqueria Amor on Manayunk's Main Street is serving special Swift-themed cocktails inspired by the tracklist of the latest album, such as "Guilty as Gin?" and "Down Bad #87" from April 18 through April 28.

Bark Social, Manayunk



Taylor Swift may be a cat person, but this celebration of her music is 100% dog-friendly. Bark Social in Manayunk is hosting a free all-day album drop party Friday with special cocktails and costume prizes every hour. (Learn more about Bark Social.)

D-Signed for For, Mullica Hill, New Jersey

D-Signed for you will host a workshop for making books, bags and bracelets. Seats are limited, and tickets are needed for this event on Friday.

Minor Details, Manayunk

Minor Details, a boutique in Manayunk, promises to stream the album in the store Friday while selling exclusive merch and hosting a vinyl giveaway.

Klondike Kate's, Newark, Delaware

Delaware Swifties can gather at Klondike Kate's Friday night for a listening party and pop-up drag performances, hosted by Elektra Ryan with music by DJ Joey G.

The Ridley House, Delaware County

In Delaware County, The Ridley House will offer a special happy hour menu Friday, featuring drinks such as "Fortnight" and "The Bolter."

City Winery Philadelphia, Center City

The Swemo Experience "Tortured Poets Department" Album Release Party will take over City Winery at 9 p.m. Friday. The event will begin with an album listening party and continue with emo and pop punk music as well as hits from the Swift catalog. The Swemo Experience is "the Party for Emo Swifties," according to its Instagram account.

Golden Poppy, Dover, Delaware

On Saturday, Golden Poppy in Dover, Delaware, is hosting a daytime listening party featuring a friendship bracelet exchange, chances to win album-themed sweatshirts and vendors.

Brooklyn Bowl, Fishtown

Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia will have a 21+ dance party Saturday with music from all of Swift's eras.

Manatawny Still Works, Fishtown

Local whiskey maker Manatawny Still Works is hosting a Tortured Poets Department release party on Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at their Fishtown tasting room.

Manatawny will debut its frozen cocktail lineup at the event, DJ'd by Unicorn Party (a duo of Alyssa Rae Hoffman and Caitlyn Williams).

Latchkey Records, South Philadelphia



Latchkey Records is holding a "Kittens and Poets" vinyl release party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at their shop at 1502 East Passyunk Ave.

According to the store's Instagram page, there will be "a couple litters of kittens for you to meet" from Morris Animal Refuge. While no one can take a kitten home from the event, it's a good chance to meet a furry friend and find out about the next steps to adopt them.

Latchkey says 10% of all sales from the event are going to Morris Animal Refuge.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness, Fishtown

On Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 pm., Amrita Yoga & Wellness in Fishtown will offer a Swift-themed hot yoga class at their studio on Frankford Avenue near Girard. Registration for the class with Kiera Missanelli is required.

The event listing describes it as "an all levels Vinyasa Flow as we get into our breath, body and feels to the rhythm of Taylor's latest tracks. We'll tap into emotions and themes explored in TTPD embracing both its intensity and moments of reflection."

Evil Genius, Fishtown/Kensington

If you want a few days to digest the album yourself before heading out to a listening party, Evil Genius is holding one Sunday, April 21, two days after the album drops.

The brewery on Front Street near Columbia/Cecil B. Moore Avenue is holding a listening party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. complete with a free friendship bracelet crafting station, themed baked goods and the ability to make any beer glittery by asking for it "Taylor's version."

SoulCycle, Ardmore, Pennsylvania

For the weekend early risers, Soulcycle at Suburban Square in Ardmore is hosting a class tied to "The Tortured Poets Department" release.

Instructor Lauren S. will lead the class Saturday, April 20, at 8:30 a.m.

You have to register online on SoulCycle's website. There is a similar event Friday at the Philadelphia location, but it appears sold out.

Vera, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Disclaimer: The event page for this does not specifically reference Taylor's album dropping. But it is only two days after, so …

The DollHouse Drag Brunch: Beyonce vs. Taylor is happening Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Vera Bar & Grill on Route 70 West, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The event page says Volkie Versace and her DollHouse cast will perform songs from the hottest artists.

Underground Arts, North Philadelphia

You have to wait a few extra days for this one, but Underground Arts is hosting The Tortured Poets Department Drag Brunch April 28.