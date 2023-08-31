Bark Social: Dog park with a bar in Philadelphia's Manayunk combines pups and pints

Check out this dog park with a bar in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood

MANAYUNK, Pa. (CBS) -- The dog days of summer take on a whole new meaning at one spot in Philadelphia's Manayunk. It's the newest, coolest business on Main Street that's combining pups and pints.

It's called Bark Social and is a social club for dogs and dog lovers.

For Aspen, every day is a good day, as long as it's sitting next to her momma. However, this spot in Manayunk sets the bar much higher than just that.

The second you walk in, we want you to say, 'Wow this is the coolest place ever,' number one. And number two, 'I'm the happiest I've been either today,' this week or ever," said Luka Silverman, CEO of Bark Social.

The idea is simple.

"A very clean, safe and monitored dog park, and then just drop in an awesome bar and cafe in the middle of it," Silverman said.

Silverman founded Bark Social and opened the location on Main Street near Ridge Avenue earlier this year after discovering a need among dog owners.

"People really just want to be able to not have to leave their dog at home," he said.

People, like Charlene Lee.

"During the pandemic, I became a dog mom -- like the rest of the country," Lee said.

Lee had trouble finding a place she could enjoy with her 160-pound mastiff.

She loved the concept of Bark Social so much that she is now the company's COO.

"You come to Bark Social to feel happy and it is a really magical place," Lee said.

Outside, dogs run free through 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, which is all monitored by "bark rangers," who are there to cater to a pup's every need.

"They play with the dogs, they talk to guests, they pick up the waste, they make sure everything is nice and clean," Silverman said. "We have dog baths, sprinklers, we have ice cubes. We try to make this a doggy water park on hot days."

The humans are taken care of, too.

"If you want a sausage, egg and cheese with a hash brown in the morning, you get that here. If you want a barbecue carnitas pizza or a pretzel or boneless wings, you can get that here, as well," Silverman added.

However, inside, no barks are allowed. Instead, visitors will find a full bar and beer wall with 30 taps, with more than half featuring local breweries.

"We have really good relationships with local breweries, so we switch out the beers every week or so," Lee said.

Of course, the full experience is only complete with doggy treats, including everything from homemade puppy ice cream, popsicles and single-ingredient bagged treats.

"I just knew that it would be a great concept to bring back to the area that I grew up in," Silverman said.

Born in Central Jersey and raised in Allentown, the Manayunk location is Silverman's third Bark Social but his first in Philly.

He said expanding his small business here was a no-brainer.

"The people are just absolutely amazing and fun and authentic, and it's just nice to be home," he said.

For those without a dog, it's no problem because humans get in for free. However, dogs either need a day pass, a monthly or annual membership. Also, for the safety of all, dogs over a year old must be spayed or neutered, and all dogs must be up to date on their shots.