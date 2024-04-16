Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift pop-up "library" opens at The Grove in Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" library opens at The Grove
Taylor Swift fans started lining up outside The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a surprise pop-up display.

The singer partnered with Spotify to put on a temporary art installation inspired by her new album "The Tortured Poets Department," coming out Friday, April 19.

The announcement said Taylor Swift will not be present and that access to the event is limited. 

The display will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, through Thursday, April 18.  

First published on April 16, 2024 / 11:09 AM PDT

