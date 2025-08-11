Taylor Swift to appear on "New Heights" podcast alongside Travis, Jason Kelce, Instagram post indicates

Taylor Swift buys back first 6 studio albums, now owns all her music

The "Blank Space" in the "New Heights" graphic has been filled in: Taylor Swift will be on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast on Wednesday, an Instagram post indicates.

"We're about to do a f****** podcast," Swift says to Travis Kelce, who she is dating, in an Instagram reel posted to the podcast's account.

The new episode drops Wednesday at 7 p.m., the caption says. That's Aug. 13, perhaps a nod to Swift's favorite number, 13.

"EVERYBODY STAY CALM," the official NFL account commented on the post.

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, hosts the podcast with his brother Jason, an Eagles legend who has put down deep roots in the Philadelphia area.

Many Swift fans spent part of Monday speculating about a possible appearance by the popstar after New Heights posted about a mystery guest earlier in the day.

Will she announce new music this week? Swifties believe it's possible.

After all, Taylor Nation posted a carousel of 12 images of Swift from her global Eras Tour with the caption, "Thinking about when she said, 'See you next era...'" with a flaming heart emoji. Taylor Nation also shared the latest New Heights reel on its story.

TaylorSwift.com was also updated to show a countdown to 12:12 a.m. Tuesday morning (Aug. 12) on a sparkly orange background that is very similar to the backdrop of the New Heights promo image from earlier in the day.

Swift has 11 studio albums, so if the Berks County, Pennsylvania, native announces a new album, it would be her 12th.

