Taylor Swift is giving a much-needed boost to a food bank in her native Berks County, Pennsylvania, as she reportedly prepares to wed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading says it has received a $1 million donation from Swift and Kelce. According to Swift and Kelce's representatives, Helping Harvest is one of 20 charities across the country receiving a combined $26 million in donations from the couple.

The donation comes at a key time for the food bank, which is Feeding America's partner food bank in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

In a news release, Helping Harvest says it's seen a big increase in demand for food assistance and has already distributed record amounts of food in 2026.

Helping Harvest is on pace to distribute 14 million pounds of food by the end of 2026, compared with 11.1 million pounds in 2025 – a number that was also a record.

"We were so excited to learn of this unexpected but greatly appreciated donation from a global superstar who grew up right here in our service territory, Taylor Swift, and her fiancé, Travis Kelce," Helping Harvest President Jay Worrall said in a statement. "At a time when more neighbors than ever are coming to food banks for assistance, Taylor and Travis' generosity will enable us to continue fulfilling our mission of providing nutritious food to people facing hunger in our communities."

Swift, born in "1989" in Reading, used to sing the national anthem at Reading Fightin' Phils games. The former TIME Person of the Year has said her lyrics in "Gold Rush" about "an Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door" are a reference to the Philadelphia Eagles.