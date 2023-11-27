Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film available to rent on demand starting Dec. 13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Christmas movies might have to take a backseat this year, at least for Swifties: One of the year's hottest concerts will be available to stream from the couch.

Taylor Swift on Monday announced her "Eras Tour Concert Film" will be available to rent on demand starting on Dec. 13 – her 34th birthday.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift posted on social media Monday.

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

The film, a movie version of Swift's popular Eras Tour, opened in theaters in October, shattering ticket sale records. It will be available to rent on several platforms: Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, Xfinity, Google Play and Vudu, according to Swift's website.

Three songs – "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live" – that were not included in the movie that played in theaters will be included in the digital version, according to Swift's post.

There's no word yet on whether "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé", which premiered Saturday and reveals behind-the-scenes details about Beyoncé's tour, will be released for streaming or not.

Swift's next live concert is on Feb. 7 in Tokyo.

