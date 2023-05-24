Glenside man who bought guns linked to 5 homicides in Philadelphia arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Glenside man who bought guns that have been linked to at least five homicides in Philadelphia has been arrested Montgomery County officials said Wednesday.

Police say 23-year-old Tamir Hartsock bought and sold at least 15 guns.

Investigators say, through a database called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), casings from four of the guns have been linked to crimes, including a triple homicide last month in on Palmetto Street in Philadelphia.

Several agencies -- including Montgomery County Detective Bureau's Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), the ATF, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General's Gun Violence Task Force, Upper Dublin Township Police, Marple Township Police and Philadelphia Police – worked together to investigate Hartsock.

Through their investigation, officials learned Hartsock bought his first two guns in September 2020 and continued buying handguns through December 2022. At one point, investigators said Hartsock bought seven handguns in a four-month period.

Of those 15 guns, only four have been recovered, meaning 11 are still unaccounted for, officials said.

One of the firearms, a .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock G27, was recovered by Philadelphia police in April 2023 at the scene of a homicide on Palmetto Street. A bullet taken from a victim was entered into NIBIN, where ballistic comparison confirmed it came from the Hartsock-purchased Glock, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The gun was also linked to a shooting two months earlier in the 3600 block of West Indian Lane.

The first gun Hartsock bought, a .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock 22, was also recovered by Philadelphia police in September 2022. Police responded to the Carlisle Street area after hearing roughly 50 shots fired. Officers stopped a vehicle and took three occupants into custody, one of whom was in possession of the Glock. That person was then arrested on firearm charges.

The gun was entered into NIBIN, which connected the weapon to four violent crimes in Philadelphia, including two homicides, officials said.

Two other firearms purchased by Hartsock were also recovered. One in June 2021 during a DUI checkpoint in Philadelphia and the other in October 2022 during a traffic stop by Marple Township police.

Officials said the majority of Hartsock's guns were bought online and shipped to a federally licensed firearms dealer in Montgomery County, as required by law, where required forms and a background check was needed to complete the transaction.

"This defendant and his trafficking of firearms to violent criminals, including murderers, shows just how dangerous straw purchases are and what a danger they are to public safety," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. "Gun traffickers like Hartsock are enabling violence and murder. Law enforcement at all levels—local, state and federal—are committed to partnering to stop the illegal sales of guns. And we have seen through this case that the use of the NIBIN machine and database can make a huge difference in tracking firearms and the violence committed with them."

Hartsock has been arrested and charged with unlawful sale/transfer of a firearm, conspiracy, corrupt organization, among other charges, Steele said.

He was arraigned Wednesday and his bail was set at $500,000 cash. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.