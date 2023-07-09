Family and friends celebrate life of North Philadelphia hit-and-run victim: "We want justice"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Family and friends are remembering hit-and-run victim Tamarah Savage on what would have been her 36th birthday in North Philly. Savage's grieving mother has a message for the driver who hit her daughter and did not stop to help.

They said they were singing to heaven.

The family of Tamarah Savage gathered Saturday night to celebrate her life only feet from where she was killed.

"I want this person brought to justice who took my daughter's life two days before her birthday," mom Rhonda Savage said.

Tamarah Savage loved music, dancing, and her family. Her loved ones held one another as they lit candles near North Broad and Somerset Street and they say they're relying on their faith and one another.

"She always had a smile for you and a hug for you," aunt Regina Rose said. "She was so sweet and loving."

Tamarah Savage's mom tells CBS News Philadelphia her daughter was walking home around 3:30 Thursday morning after getting food from a gas station. Police say she was hit by a white car while crossing Broad Street.

Tamarah Savage’s family gathered tonight near N Broad and Somerset in North Philly where she was killed Thursday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. Today would have been her 36th birthday. No arrests have been made. FULL STORY at 11 on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/K0ncup9Blk — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 9, 2023

The impact was so severe Tamarah Savage was sent airborne. Police say the driver never stopped.

"We want justice. You took my sister and we want justice," sister Naomi Savage said.

According to Philadelphia police, there have been 19 deadly hit-and-run crashes in the city so far this year.

Tamarah Savage's family released balloons into the air on her birthday and her mother believes had the driver stopped to help her daughter might still be alive.

"How can you even sleep at night, how can you live with yourself knowing you took a life?" Rhonda Savage said.

"Hitting her and leaving her in the street to die like an animal it's heartless," one person said.

Police say they're still working to determine the make and model of the car involved in the crash.

Tamarah Savage leaves behind two kids and the family says they won't rest until an arrest is made.