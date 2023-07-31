Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens in both directions after tractor-trailer fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge has reopened after being closed in both directions for hours due to a tractor-trailer fire under the bridge in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, Burlington County officials said.

The fire happened at the 6400 block of State Road. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 4:45 p.m.

Crews have placed the fire under control. It's unclear what started the blaze.

Photos from the scene showed smoke from the fire rising through the air and over the bridge.

DEVELOPING— Video from Tacony-Palmyra Bridge showing fire burning beneath span that crosses the Delaware River.

📷: Lisa Hoffer@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/YzPIRm99CR — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 30, 2023

A video obtained by CBS Philadelphia's Joe Holden showed the fire burning across the Delaware River.

The fire is just south of where a portion of Interstate-95 collapsed in Philadelphia earlier this year.

RELATED: I-95 collapse in Philadelphia: Highway hazmat accidents on the rise

The I-95 overpass collapsed due to a fire that started as the result of a tanker driver losing control of the vehicle on the northbound I-95 off-ramp on Cottman Avenue on June 11, the NTSB said.

The tanker was transferring about 8,500 gallons of gas from Wilmington, Delaware, to a gas station on Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia when the truck rolled over and caught fire under the northbound lanes, according to investigators.

The tanker driver, Nathan Moody, died as a result of the incident.

I-95 was closed in both directions in Northeast Philly for nearly two weeks as crews worked 24/7 to open six temporary lanes on the highway.

The work was livestreamed as plenty of residents across the Delaware Valley tuned into the action, including some local bars.

RELATED: Meet Marloy Gonzalez, one of the many workers rebuilding I-95 in Philadelphia

The closure caused headaches for businesses and commuters in the region. Businesses can apply for assistance if they were impacted by the collapse.

The timeline for the full completion of the I-95 construction remains unclear.