Driver arrested after causing crash involving at least 10 cars in Tacony, Philadelphia police say

A driver was arrested after causing a crash involving at least 10 cars in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the accident happened at Tulip Street and Princeton Avenue in the city's Tacony neighborhood around 9 a.m.

According to police, a driver struck at least 10 cars, many of which they said were parked.

Chopper 3 was over the accident scene, showing a police presence with one damaged vehicle being prepared to be towed.

CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 video also captured another vehicle with heavy damage on its back and airbags deployed by an electrical pole.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said three people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

One of the injured people was the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, police said. The driver was arrested for causing the collision, police said.

Police continue to investigate the accident.